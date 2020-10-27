Centene Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) announced a profit for its third quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $568 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $95 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $1.26 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.3% to $29.09 billion from $18.98 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $741 Mln. vs. $402 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.26 vs. $0.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q3): $29.09 Bln vs. $18.98 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.90 - $5.06 Full year revenue guidance: $109.8 - $111.4 Bln

