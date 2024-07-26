Centene Corporation Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.146 billion, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $1.058 billion, or $1.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.283 billion or $2.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $39.836 billion from $37.608 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.146 Bln. vs. $1.058 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.16 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $39.836 Bln vs. $37.608 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.80 Full year revenue guidance: $141.0 - $143.0 Bln

