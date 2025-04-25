Centene Corporation Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.311 billion, or $2.63 per share. This compares with $1.163 billion, or $2.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $2.90 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.4% to $46.620 billion from $40.407 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.311 Bln. vs. $1.163 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.63 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $46.620 Bln vs. $40.407 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $7.25 Full year revenue guidance: $178.5 - $181.5 Bln

