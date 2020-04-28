Markets
Centene Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $46 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $522 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Centene Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $476 million or $0.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.2% to $26.03 billion from $18.44 billion last year.

Centene Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $476 Mln. vs. $585 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $1.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $26.03 Bln vs. $18.44 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.56 - $4.76 Full year revenue guidance: $110.0 - $112.4 Bln

