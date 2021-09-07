Markets
Centene Corp Achieves #57 Analyst Rank, Surpassing Ingersoll Rand

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) has taken over the #57 spot from Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Centene Corp versus Ingersoll Rand Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (CNC plotted in blue; IR plotted in green):

Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of CNC vs. IR:

CNC is currently trading off about 1.2%, while IR is down about 1.9% midday Tuesday.

