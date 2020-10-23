Centene (CNC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Centene Corporation CNC will release third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 27, before the market opens.



Let’s see how things are shaping up for this health insurer prior to this announcement.



For the to-be reported quarter, the company is likely to have gained from solid revenues. Centene is expected to have witnessed membership growth in the third quarter of 2020. The top line is likely to been boosted by the WellCare buyout, growth in Health Insurance Marketplace business, expansions and new programs across many states.



Per the last earnings call, management expected the company's third-quarter earnings per share to be around 20% of the full-year bottom line. Adjusted EPS is anticipated between $4.76 and $4.96. Considering the midpoint, the company's expectation equates to 97 cents, which compares favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is flat with the year-ago period’s reported number.



Organic growth, strong Medicaid business, favorable product mix and addition of members via expansion and new programs are expected to have contributed to overall growth.



The consensus mark for the company’s revenues suggests an upside of 49.6% from the year-earlier reported number. Other factors, such as improved premiums might have also supported its top line.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s premiums indicates a hike of 46.6% from the prior-year reported number.



The consensus estimate for total membership by business line implies a surge of 62.9% from the year-ago reported figure.

What the Quantitative Model States

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Centene this reporting cycle. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Earnings ESP: Centene has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. This is because both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at 96 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Centene Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Centene Corporation price-eps-surprise | Centene Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank: Centene currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q2 Earnings

Centene reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $2.40, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 by 0.4%. However, the bottom line soared 79.1% year over year on the back of solid revenues. For the second quarter, total revenues surged 51% to $27.7 billion from the year-ago period, primarily aided by the WellCare buyout, growth in Health Insurance Marketplace business, expansions and new programs across many states in 2019 and 2020 as well as the reinstatement of the health insurer fee in the current year. However, this upside was offset by the Illinois health plan divestiture.



Meanwhile, the top line surpassed the consensus mark by 1.2%.

Stocks to Consider

Some stocks worth considering from the medical sector with the perfect mix of elements to surpass estimates in the next releases are as follows:



Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC has an Earnings ESP of +9.77% and a Zacks Rank #3, currently. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter earnings on Oct 28.



Amgen Inc. AMGN is slated to announce third-quarter earnings on Oct 28. The stock has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



Axcella Health Inc. AXLA is set to report third-quarter earnings on Nov 10. The stock is currently a #3 Ranked player and has an Earnings ESP of +11.25%.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>





Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Amgen Inc. (AMGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.