Centene (CNC) to Purchase Specialty Pharmacy PANTHERx Rare

Centene Corporation CNC inked a deal to acquire specialty pharmacy PANTHERx Rare to serve the underserved group. Subject to closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close by the end of this year. However, terms of the deal were kept under wraps.



The to-be-acquired entity is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the Pittsburgh region. PANTHERx caters to people with complicated and rare diseases. In 2019, it delivered revenues worth $1.18 billion, which is pretty impressive.

Rationale Behind the Deal

This is a great step for Centene, which was looking for solidifying its foothold in the booming specialty drug market. Notably, specialty medications are a major driver of increased drug spending.



The deal is in line with the company’s commitment to offering medical care to underserved communities and patients with complicated conditions. The leading health insurer will be able to gain traction from PANTHERx’s experience and capabilities. This is expected to result in better health outcomes of individuals with complex cases.



PANTHERx caters to patients with serious, rare conditions such as cancer, haemophilia, infantile spasms, narcolepsy or HIV/AIDS, etc. Post closure of the deal, PANTHERx and its management team will keep operating independently as part of Centene's Envolve Pharmacy Solutions, a drug management program.



Last week, the company closed another buyout of Apixio, which is an analytics firm. Like Pantherx, Apixio is also remaining an independent entity inside a Centene business.



In July, Centene also purchased additional stakes in Ribera Salud, expanding its interest to 90% in the acquired entity. This clearly shows the company’s constant efforts in strengthening its portfolio. The acquisitions and partnerships should bolster the company’s operations, aiding long-term growth.



Leading health insurers, such as Humana Inc. HUM and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH have bought speciality pharmacies over the past few years to boost their respective portfolios.



Shares of this currently Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 2.4% in the past year, underperforming its industry’s growth of 7.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Its peer Molina Healthcare, Inc. MOH has surged 54% in the same time frame.

