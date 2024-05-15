Centene (CNC) to Continue Serving Kansas' Medicaid Members

Centene Corporation CNC recently unveiled that its Kansas unit, Sunflower Health Plan, was awarded a Medicaid managed care contract from the Kansas Department of Administration to serve members of the State of Kansas' Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program, KanCare.

The new program will be in effect from the very beginning of 2025 and will run for a period of three years, further holding renewal options for two times for 12 months each.

The contract win has endowed the CNC subsidiary with an opportunity to continue leveraging its innovative coordinated care model and offer enhanced access to its services and an extensive network of providers. The ulterior aim remains to minimize healthcare disparities, provide whole-person care and bring about improved health outcomes for KanCare members.

The Centene unit will benefit from the opportunity to attract more beneficiaries of the KanCare program and consequently, bolster the Medicaid customer base and its footprint across the state. Presently, Sunflower caters to more than 141,000 Kansans, which also include 7,900-plus Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) members, thereby substantiating the expansive statewide footprint of the CNC subsidiary.

The strength in CNC’s Medicaid business is likely to have prompted the Kansas Department of Administration to pick Sunflower as one of the three Medicaid managed care organizations to receive the KanCare contract. Growing membership as a result of the recent move is likely to provide higher premiums for Centene, which contribute a massive chunk to the health insurer’s overall revenues. The company derived $21.5 billion in premiums from its Medicaid business line in the first quarter.

The Medicaid business is an important unit for CNC as it makes up for a significant chunk of its overall membership. Through its affiliates, the health insurer caters to more than 13 million Medicaid members across 31 states and boasts the largest managed LTSS footprint in the United States.

In addition to the recent contract win in Kansas, Centene received Medicaid contracts from the state authorities of Michigan and New Hampshire this year so far. The health insurer remains active in further strengthening its Medicaid business through provider collaborations and significant investments. Apart from Medicaid plans, CNC also distributes Medicare and Marketplace plans in the United States, with the number of members under the two businesses being 1.1 million and 4.3 million, respectively, as of Mar 31, 2024.

Shares of Centene have gained 17.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.4% growth. CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the Medical space are Medpace Holdings, Inc. MEDP, Boston Scientific Corporation BSX and DaVita Inc. DVA. While Medpace sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Boston Scientific and DaVita carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Medpace’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.83%. The consensus estimate for MEDP’s 2024 earnings and revenues suggests an improvement of 27.1% and 14.9%, respectively, from the 2023 reported figures.

The consensus estimate for Medpace’s 2024 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past seven days. Shares of MEDP have gained 95.6% in the past year.

Boston Scientific’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.49%. The consensus estimate for BSX’s 2024 earnings and revenues suggests an improvement of 13.2% and 12.3% from the respective 2023 figures.

The consensus estimate for Boston Scientific’s 2024 earnings has moved 3.1% north in the past 30 days. Shares of BSX have gained 38.3% in the past year.

DaVita’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 29.35%. The consensus estimate for DVA’s 2024 earnings and revenues suggests an improvement of 12% and 4.5%, respectively, from the 2023 figures.

The consensus estimate for DaVita’s 2024 earnings has moved 2.8% north in the past 30 days. Shares of DVA have gained 39.6% in the past year.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.