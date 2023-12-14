Centene (CNC) Ties Up to Aid Its Marketplace Members in Chicago

The Health Insurance Marketplace product of Centene Corporation CNC, Ambetter of Illinois, recently teamed up with RUSH University System for Health in a bid to provide improved health outcomes for the health insurer’s Marketplace members across the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana. Access to 140 care locations of RUSH spread across the Chicagoland region has already been made available to the plan members.

Members merely need to log in to their accounts on the official website of Ambetter of Illinois to book an appointment, search for a provider or evaluate the benefits. The recent tie-up will allow the Marketplace members to avail top-notch specialty care and primary care services at the four hospitals of RUSH, which are RUSH University Medical Center, RUSH Copley Medical Center, RUSH Oak Park Hospital and Riverside Medical Center.

The facilities also deploy updated healthcare technology and resources, the resultant benefit of which is reaped by patients who can book same-day appointments and opt for the highly convenient virtual visits.

Under the recent partnership, Ambetter of Illinois members also have access to an expansive provider network of RUSH. The network encompasses more than 2,300 providers in more than 140 practices. The healthcare system also provides the facility of 500-plus providers, who speak Spanish, to provide enhanced services and assistance for Centene’s Marketplace members in the Chicago area, where one of the most widespread languages spoken is Spanish.

Therefore, offering increased choices that address the healthcare needs of members will inevitably bring about a higher degree of health equity across the targeted community. With bundled benefits offered through the hospital and physician network of RUSH, the collaboration may catalyze more individuals to opt for Centene’s Marketplace plans. A growing customer base fetches higher premiums, which are the most significant top-line contributor of any health insurer.

Also, providing medical benefits to the under-insured and uninsured populations that Centene serves through the Health Insurance Marketplace seems to be a commendable move. CNC remains active in expanding the reach of its Marketplace product, Ambetter Health, to different U.S. communities and subsequently, has been successful in establishing a robust Marketplace business.

Marketplace membership soared 76% year over year as of Sep 30, 2023, on the back of solid product positioning and overall market growth. Last year, Ambetter Health reached five new states. It was also rolled out in 274 new counties across 13 existing states.

As a means to attract new customers as well as retain existing ones, CNC has also taken the help of several established healthcare organizations to infuse lucrative benefits within the Marketplace plans. This December, Ambetter joined forces with Broward Health to enhance member access to quality healthcare services across Broward County.

Shares of Centene have gained 16% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 15.6% growth. CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AMPH, Integer Holdings Corporation ITGR and Novo Nordisk A/S NVO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Amphastar Pharmacueticals’ earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 52.06%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH’s 2023 earnings indicates a surge of 62.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests an improvement of 28.4% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for AMPH’s 2023 earnings has moved 8.4% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Integer outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 11.98%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ITGR’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 18.6% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests an improvement of 14.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for ITGR’s 2023 earnings has moved 6.2% north in the past 60 days.

Novo Nordisk’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the last four quarters, matched the mark once and missed the same in the remaining one occasion, the average beat being 0.58%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVO’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 50.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests an improvement of 31.5% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for NVO’s 2023 earnings has moved 4.4% north in the past 60 days.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Integer and Novo Nordisk have gained 18.2%, 12.6% and 21.4%, respectively, in the past six months.

