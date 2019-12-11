Centene (CNC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Centene (CNC) closed the most recent trading day at $58.64, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the healthcare company had gained 8.01% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 5.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.51% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CNC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.73, up 5.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.55 billion, up 12.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $74.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.86% and +23.77%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CNC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CNC is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note CNC's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 13.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.03, so we one might conclude that CNC is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CNC has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

