Centene (CNC) Stock Moves -1.06%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Centene (CNC) closed at $76.64, marking a -1.06% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.25% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.42%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the healthcare company had lost 5.27% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 1.96% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 5.62% in that time.

Centene will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $1.51 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 20.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $35.34 billion, up 13.92% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.49 per share and revenue of $141.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.6% and +12.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Centene should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Centene is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Centene's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.1. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.69.

It is also worth noting that CNC currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - HMOs was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.12 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

