Markets
CNC

Centene (CNC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Thursday, shares of Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.47, changing hands as low as $62.44 per share. Centene Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CNC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Centene Corp 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, CNC's low point in its 52 week range is $41.6246 per share, with $74.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.48. The CNC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular