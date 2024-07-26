Centene (CNC) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2024, Centene (CNC) reported revenue of $39.84 billion, up 5.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.42, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.51 billion, representing a surprise of +9.10%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.82%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.44.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Centene performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR) : 87.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.3%.

: 87.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 87.3%. Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP : 6,603.6 thousand compared to the 6,129.66 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,603.6 thousand compared to the 6,129.66 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Membership by line of business - Medicare : 1,138.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,143.44 thousand.

: 1,138.4 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,143.44 thousand. Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid : 11,640.9 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11,718.77 thousand.

: 11,640.9 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11,718.77 thousand. Revenues- Premium : $35.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

: $35.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues- Service : $833 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $838.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%.

: $833 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $838.94 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26%. Revenues- Premium and service revenues : $35.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

: $35.97 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.84 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.3%. Revenues- Premium tax : $3.86 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.5% year over year.

: $3.86 billion compared to the $2.77 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39.5% year over year. Revenues- Premium and service revenues- Medicaid : $20.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

: $20.25 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $19.41 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%. Revenues- Premium and service revenues- Commercial : $8.54 billion compared to the $7.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.

: $8.54 billion compared to the $7.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts. Revenues- Premium and service revenues- Medicare : $5.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.50 billion.

: $5.98 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.50 billion. Revenues- Premium and service revenues- Other: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.27 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.6% year over year.

Shares of Centene have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

