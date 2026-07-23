Centene (CNC) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, Centene (CNC) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.89 per share, reflecting an increase of 656.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $47.53 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 2.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Centene metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service' at $722.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Premium' should arrive at $42.49 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Premium and service revenues' reaching $43.22 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Premium tax' of $4.37 billion. The estimate points to a change of -30.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Membership by line of business - Total' should come in at 25.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 28.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Membership by line of business - Medicaid' will reach 12.23 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.82 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Membership Medicaid - Traditional Medicaid' stands at 10.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11.23 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Membership by line of business - Medicare' to come in at 1.00 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.03 million.

Analysts forecast 'Membership by line of business - Medicare PDP' to reach 8.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Membership Medicaid - High Acuity Medicaid' will likely reach 1.47 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.59 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Medical Health (Benefits) loss Ratios -Total Ratio (HBR)' will reach 91.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 93.0%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Membership - Commercial' will reach 3.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.31 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Centene shares have witnessed a change of +4.6% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNC is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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