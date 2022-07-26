Centene (CNC) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Boosts 2022 View

Centene Corporation CNC reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $1.77, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. The bottom line also increased from $1.25 per share a year ago.

Total revenues of Centene rose 16% year over year to $35,936 million in the second quarter. The top line also beat the consensus mark by 1.1%.

The strong second-quarter results were supported by significant membership growth, prudent buyouts of Magellan Health and Circle Health, and organic Medicaid and Medicare growth. The uptick in premiums was a major positive.

Quarterly Operational Update

While revenues from Medicaid rose 8% year over year in the second quarter, revenues from Commercial and Medicare jumped 11% and 26%, respectively. While premiums grew 14.1% year over year to $31,510 million, service revenues almost doubled to $2,458 million. Total membership grew 7.2% year over year to 26.4 million as of Jun 30, 2022.

Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) of 86.7% improved 160 basis points (bps) year over year in the quarter under review. It was supported by Marketplace performance thanks to the pricing actions undertaken and a recovering normalized utilization.

Net loss in the second quarter amounted to $171 million, improving from $535 million net loss a year ago.

Meanwhile, total operating expenses escalated to $36,065 million from $31,443 million a year ago. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses of $2,800 million increased from $2,139 million in second-quarter 2021. Cost of services jumped to $2,099 million from $1,107 million a year ago. Yet, the cost-of-service ratio declined to 85.4% in the quarter from 89.6% a year ago thanks to the Circle Health business acquisition. Medical costs rose to $27,312 million in the second quarter from $24,389 million a year ago.

Adjusted SG&A expense ratio was 8.2%, which increased from 7.3% in the year-ago quarter. The inclusion of Magellan Health and Circle Health businesses partly weighed on the metric, which was somewhat offset by higher membership and retroactive state-directed payments leading to leveraging of expenses over increased revenues.

Financial Update (as of Jun 30, 2022)

Cash and cash equivalents of Centene totaled $13,435 million in the second quarter, which improved marginally from the 2021-end level of $13,118 million. Total assets of $81.1 billion increased from $78.4 billion at the 2021 end.

CNC’s long-term debt at the second-quarter end was $18,456 million, marginally down from $18,571 million at 2021-end. The current portion of long-term debt was $300 million.

Total stockholders’ equity amounted to $26,430 million, which fell from the 2021-end figure of $26,940 million.

In the first half of 2022, CNC’s net operating cash flow was at $4,505 million, surging from $1,728 million in the year-ago period.

Repurchase Update

During the second quarter, Centene bought back common shares worth $344 million. The company had $3.4 billion remaining in its share buyback program as of Jul 26, 2022. Further, it had $1 billion left under the debt buyback program.

2022 Guidance

Management forecasts revenues to lie within $141.6 billion and $143.6 billion, higher than the prior guidance of $139.9 -$141.9 billion. The mid-point of the revised guidance indicates significant growth from the 2021 figure of $126 billion.

Premium and service revenues are anticipated between $133.3 billion and $135.3 billion, up from the earlier view of $132.3 -$134.3 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS is projected to be $5.60-$5.75, higher than the previous outlook of $5.40-$5.55. The mid-point of the altered guidance suggests an improvement from the 2021 figure of $5.15 per share.

CNC expects HBR between 87.6% and 88%, while adjusted SG&A expense ratio is estimated to lie within 8-8.5%. It also expects an adjusted effective tax rate of 25.3-26.3% for 2022. Diluted shares outstanding will likely be in the range of 583-586 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

