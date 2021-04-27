Centene (CNC) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Hikes '21 View

Centene Corporation CNC reported first-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.63, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2%. However, the bottom line improved 89.5% year over year attributable to higher revenues, partly offset by elevated operating expenses.

In the first quarter, total revenues improved 15% year over year to $30 billion resulting from the WellCare buyout and the continuing suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations. However, this uptick was partly offset by lower Marketplace membership, state premium rate adjustments and risk sharing mechanisms. Also, the top line outpaced the consensus mark by 2.1%.

Quarterly Operational Update

As of Mar 31, 2021, managed care membership totaled 25.1 million, which climbed 5% year over year attributable to robust Medicare and Medicaid businesses.

In the reported quarter, Health Benefits Ratio (HBR) came in at 86.8%, which improved 120 basis points (bps) year over year. The reason can primarily be attributed to reduced medical utilization trends stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic and decline in flu-related costs, partly offset by increased pandemic-related testing and treatment costs, state premium rate adjustments and risk sharing mechanisms.

Adjusted selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense ratio was 8.1% in the quarter, down 50 bps year over year. The ratio received a boost from the continuing suspension of Medicaid eligibility redeterminations and lower compensation costs stemming from restructuring activities.

Centene Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Centene Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Centene Corporation Quote

Financial Update

As of Mar 31, 2021, the company's cash and cash equivalents amounted to $9.6 billion, which plunged 10.9% from the 2020-end level.

Total assets as of Mar 31, 2021 climbed 2.3% from the 2020-end figure to $70.3 billion.

Centene’s long-term debt was $16.7 billion, which inched up 0.1% from the figure at 2020 end.

In the first quarter, net cash provided by operating activities totaled $43 million compared with net cash used in operating activities of $240 million in the prior-year quarter.

2021 Guidance Updated

Concurrent with first-quarter results, the company revised its full-year outlook for 2021. This can be attributable to strong first-quarter 2021 results, with the company anticipating a similar trend in the days ahead.

For the current year, management anticipates revenues to be $120.1-$122.1 billion higher than the previous guidance of $116.1-$118.1 billion.

In 2021, the company’s adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.05-$5.35, up from the previous guidance of $5-$5.30.

This year, HBR is forecast between 87.1% and 87.7%, higher than the previous guidance of 86.6-87.2%.

However, the guidance for adjusted SG&A expense ratio remained unchanged in the range of 8.3-8.8%.

Zacks Rank

Centene currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Medical Sector Releases

Among other players from the medical space that have reported first-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and HCA Healthcare, Inc. HCA beat estimates.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC): Free Stock Analysis Report



HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Centene Corporation (CNC): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.