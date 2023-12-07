Centene (CNC), Mindoula to Address Mental Health Issues in Indiana

Centene Corporation’s CNC wholly-owned subsidiary in Indiana, Managed Health Services (“MHS”), teamed up with the behavioral health management company, Mindoula, in a bid to ensure improved access to behavioral health services by MHS’ Medicaid members.

The innovative care model of Mindoula has been made available to eligible MHS members and provides personalized assistance to serve patients suffering from trauma, suicidal tendencies and other such mental health issues. It comprises programs, such as the Interpersonal Violence Reduction Program, Suicide Prevention Program, StrongWell Substance Exposed Pregnancy Program and Population Health Management Program, to offer the much-needed support.

Mindoula seems to be a prudent pick for the partnership by Centene, attributable to its round-the-clock assistance, high-tech management and pursuit of measurement-based care. Further, the behavioral health management firm follows a strategy of leveraging data and analytics, gaining an in-depth understanding of the patients’ needs, aligning them with the appropriate program and subsequently, infusing behavioral health care within the primary care of a patient.

This, in turn, assures better overall health outcomes for patients, leads to a decline in hospital admissions as well as emergency department visits, and lowers healthcare costs. The extensive presence of Mindoula in more than 28 states can be attributed to its credible services suite and makes it a favorite pick for partnerships. This September, Community Health Systems, Inc. CYH collaborated with Mindoula for the deployment of its Collaborative Care program across CYH’s nationwide primary care provider network of around 700 and thereby, assure easier access to mental health care.

Therefore, the ulterior motive of Centene is to bring about improved health conditions for Hoosiers, a term that is used for natives or the inhabitants of Indiana. As one in five Hoosiers grapple with mental health issues each year and obstacles continue to exist in the way of availing healthcare services by the state’s varied population groups, the move to make enhanced behavioral support and care solutions readily available seems to time opportune on the part of Centene.

Through MHS, which has been serving Indiana for 25-plus years, Centene has been successful in occupying a significant share of the state’s managed care market. To get access to Mindoula’s behavioral health services, more people may be lured to enroll in one of CNC’s Medicaid plans. This, in turn, will drive its membership growth and boost premiums, the most significant top-line contributor for a health insurer. Contract wins by the Indiana unit also provide an impetus to the growth of its Medicaid business throughout the state.

Centene provides Medicaid coverage in Indiana through the Hoosier Healthwise and Hoosier Care Connect Medicaid programs, and the Healthy Indiana Medicaid alternative program. In addition to this, MHS offers Medicare Advantage plans in the name of Wellcare By Allwell across the state to cater to the aging U.S. population, while it also distributes Ambetter Health plans in the Indiana Health Insurance Marketplace.

Shares of Centene have gained 11.9% in the past three months compared with the industry’s 10% growth. CNC currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Medical space are DaVita Inc. DVA and Insulet Corporation PODD, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

DaVita’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 36.55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DVA’s 2023 earnings indicates a rise of 22.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests an improvement of 3.3% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for DVA’s 2023 earnings has moved 9.2% north in the past 30 days.

The bottom line of Insulet outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 105.14%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PODD’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.91 per share, which increased more than 27-fold from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues suggests an improvement of 25.9% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for PODD’s 2023 earnings has moved 0.5% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Davita and Insulet have gained 9% and 10.1%, respectively, in the past three months.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DaVita Inc. (DVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Community Health Systems, Inc. (CYH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Centene Corporation (CNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.