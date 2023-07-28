Centene beats profit estimate, raises annual forecast on strong premium growth

July 28 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N on Friday raised its full-year earnings forecast and beat Wall Street estimates for its second-quarter profit due to strong growth in its premium collections.

Centene raised its 2023 full year adjusted profit forecast by 5 cents to at least $6.45 per share.

