News & Insights

US Markets
CNC

Centene beats profit estimate, raises annual forecast on strong premium growth

July 28, 2023 — 06:06 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

July 28 (Reuters) - Centene Corp CNC.N on Friday raised its full-year earnings forecast and beat Wall Street estimates for its second-quarter profit due to strong growth in its premium collections.

Centene raised its 2023 full year adjusted profit forecast by 5 cents to at least $6.45 per share.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny and Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.