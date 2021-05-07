Markets
Centene Appoints Drew Asher As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centene Corp. (CNC) announced the appointment of Drew Asher as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Asher is succeeding Jeffrey Schwaneke, who is rotating to the role of Executive Vice President of HealthCare Enterprises.

Asher joined Centene in conjunction with the closing of the WellCare acquisition in January 2020 and has served as Executive Vice President, Specialty. Prior to joining Centene, Asher served as chief financial officer of WellCare for six years. Before joining WellCare, Asher held senior finance positions at Aetna as well as Coventry Health Care.

