Centene Acquisition Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Centene Corporation (CNC) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on Jan. 4, 2021, to discuss the acquisition of Magellan Health for $95 per share in cash for a total enterprise value of $2.2 billion.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://investors.centene.com

For a replay call, dial (800) 585-8367 (US) or 1 (404) 537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 6608847.

