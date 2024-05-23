News & Insights

Stocks

Centenary United Holdings Schedules AGM

May 23, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centenary United Holdings Limited (HK:1959) has released an update.

Centenary United Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, where shareholders will review and approve the audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and decide on directors’ remuneration and auditor appointments. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization of the Board to issue additional shares and other securities, under certain conditions, up to a specified limit.

For further insights into HK:1959 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.