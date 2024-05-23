Centenary United Holdings Schedules AGM

Centenary United Holdings Limited (HK:1959) has released an update.

Centenary United Holdings Limited has announced its annual general meeting (AGM) to be held on June 28, 2024, where shareholders will review and approve the audited financial statements, re-elect directors, and decide on directors’ remuneration and auditor appointments. Additionally, the meeting will address the authorization of the Board to issue additional shares and other securities, under certain conditions, up to a specified limit.

