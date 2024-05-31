News & Insights

Centenary United Holdings Reveals Board Structure

May 31, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

Centenary United Holdings Limited (HK:1959) has released an update.

Centenary United Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive members. The board, led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Law Hau Kit, oversees three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. This governance structure aims to enhance the company’s oversight and strategic decision-making.

