Centenary United Holdings Reveals Board Structure

Centenary United Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, which includes both executive and independent non-executive members. The board, led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Law Hau Kit, oversees three key committees: Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination. This governance structure aims to enhance the company’s oversight and strategic decision-making.

