Centenario Gold Amends Eden Agreement, Plans New Drills

October 23, 2024 — 01:07 pm EDT

Centenario Gold Corp. (TSE:CTG) has released an update.

Centenario Gold Corp. has amended the payment terms of its Eden Property Option Agreement, extending the schedule over 2.5 years while maintaining exploration expenditures at $3 million. The company is set to launch its second-phase drill program in early 2025 to further explore promising new targets identified after the completion of the first phase.

