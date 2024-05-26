Centaurus Metals Launches Brazil Drilling Program

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has initiated the first drilling program at its wholly-owned Boi Novo Copper-Gold Project in Brazil, targeting priority areas identified by soil geochemistry and geophysical surveys. The project is strategically located in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, known for its large Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold (IOCG) deposits, and is close to existing copper-gold infrastructure. The company is well-funded for this drilling project and continues to develop its primary Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

For further insights into AU:CTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.