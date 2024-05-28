Centaurus Metals Kickstarts Drilling in Brazil

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has launched its maiden drilling program at the Boi Novo Copper-Gold Project in Brazil, utilizing advanced geochemical surveys and drilling techniques to explore the highly prospective Carajás Mineral Province. Initial findings from soil sampling and rock chip sampling show promising copper and gold anomalies, and the project’s proximity to existing infrastructure bodes well for its development potential. The company, maintaining a strong financial position, is concurrently advancing its flagship Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project.

