Centaurus Metals Issues New Unquoted Options

May 30, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has announced the issue of 1,731,382 new options, set to expire on December 31, 2027. These securities, detailed in the company’s latest notification, are unquoted and were issued on May 29, 2024. This move could potentially be of interest to investors tracking Centaurus Metals’ financial activities.

