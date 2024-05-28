Centaurus Metals Director Increases Stake

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has announced a change in the interests of Director Darren Peter Gordon, highlighting an off-market purchase of 250,000 unlisted options at a value of $1,250. This transaction has increased Gordon’s indirect interest in the company, now holding a total of 7,177,025 ordinary shares and 1,374,550 unlisted options. No changes in director’s interests in contracts were reported.

