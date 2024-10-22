Centaurus Metals Boosts Jaguar Nickel Project Prospects

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.

Centaurus Metals Limited has announced an increase in the mineral resource estimate for its Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project in Brazil, solidifying its status as a major player in the global nickel market. The updated feasibility study highlights an 18-year mine life with low production costs, positioning the project as a strategic source for the electric vehicle battery supply chain. The company also reported cash reserves of $19.9 million as of September 2024, supporting ongoing project development.

