Centaurus Metals Announces Promising Copper-Gold Drilling Results

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.
Don't Miss out on Research Tools:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Centaurus Metals has reported promising drilling results from its Boi Novo Copper-Gold Project in Brazil, revealing significant copper mineralization at the Nelore West Prospect. The company is extending its drilling campaign to further explore these high-grade breccia zones and disseminated mineralization, positioning the project as a potential copper-gold discovery. With these findings, Centaurus remains well-funded and focused on advancing its exploration efforts in the Carajás Mineral Province.
For further insights into AU:CTM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.