Centaurus Metals Announces Promising Copper-Gold Drilling Results

November 18, 2024 — 07:59 pm EST

Centaurus Metals Limited (AU:CTM) has released an update.

Centaurus Metals has reported promising drilling results from its Boi Novo Copper-Gold Project in Brazil, revealing significant copper mineralization at the Nelore West Prospect. The company is extending its drilling campaign to further explore these high-grade breccia zones and disseminated mineralization, positioning the project as a potential copper-gold discovery. With these findings, Centaurus remains well-funded and focused on advancing its exploration efforts in the Carajás Mineral Province.

