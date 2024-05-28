News & Insights

Centaurus Energy Launches Share Buyback Plan

May 28, 2024 — 04:40 pm EDT

Centaurus Energy (TSE:CTA) has released an update.

Centaurus Energy Inc. has initiated a normal course issuer bid to repurchase and cancel up to 10% of its public float, with the aim of stabilizing its share price and addressing the disparity between current market prices and its assets’ underlying value. The buyback program is set to run from May 30, 2024, to May 30, 2025, through the TSX Venture Exchange, reflecting the company’s belief in the prudent use of its financial resources for shareholder benefit.

For further insights into TSE:CTA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

