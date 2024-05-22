Centaur Media Executives Invest in Company Shares

Centaur Media (GB:CAU) has released an update.

Centaur Media Plc has announced that its CEO Swag Mukerji and Group Managing Director Xeim Steve Newbold have both acquired shares in the company. The transactions, which were part of the Company’s Share Incentive Plan, took place on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.400 per share. This strategic move could indicate a positive outlook by the company’s top executives, reflecting their commitment to the company’s future.

