News & Insights

Stocks

Centaur Media Executives Invest in Company Shares

May 22, 2024 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centaur Media (GB:CAU) has released an update.

Centaur Media Plc has announced that its CEO Swag Mukerji and Group Managing Director Xeim Steve Newbold have both acquired shares in the company. The transactions, which were part of the Company’s Share Incentive Plan, took place on the London Stock Exchange at a price of £0.400 per share. This strategic move could indicate a positive outlook by the company’s top executives, reflecting their commitment to the company’s future.

For further insights into GB:CAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.