Centaur Media Executives Acquire Shares, Signaling Confidence

November 21, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Centaur Media (GB:CAU) has released an update.

Centaur Media’s CEO Swag Mukerji and Group Managing Director Steve Newbold have acquired ordinary shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan at a price of £0.245684 per share. This move, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the executives’ continued belief in the company’s growth prospects, potentially signaling confidence to investors.

