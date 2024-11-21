Centaur Media Executives Acquire Shares, Signaling Confidence

Centaur Media (GB:CAU) has released an update.

Centaur Media’s CEO Swag Mukerji and Group Managing Director Steve Newbold have acquired ordinary shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan at a price of £0.245684 per share. This move, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlights the executives’ continued belief in the company’s growth prospects, potentially signaling confidence to investors.

