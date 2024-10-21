Centaur Media Executives Acquire Shares, Reflecting Confidence

Centaur Media (GB:CAU) has released an update.

Centaur Media has announced that key executives, CEO Swag Mukerji and Group Managing Director Steve Newbold, have acquired shares under the company’s Share Incentive Plan at a price of £0.2375 per share. This move, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects the leadership’s confidence in the company’s future performance.

