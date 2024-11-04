Centamin’s Voting Rights Shift with Barclays PLC

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has seen a shift in its shareholder landscape as Barclays PLC adjusted its voting rights position. As of late October 2024, Barclays holds 9.85% of Centamin’s voting rights, down from a previous 10.17%. This change may interest investors monitoring Centamin’s stock performance and strategic decisions.

