Centamin’s Voting Rights Shift with Barclays

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has announced a significant change in its voting rights structure, with Barclays PLC increasing its stake to 10.17%. This move, completed on October 28, 2024, marks a notable alteration from the previous 10.07% holding. Investors and market watchers may find this shift indicative of Barclays’ strategic interests in Centamin.

