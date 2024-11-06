News & Insights

Centamin’s Stock Holdings Shift by JPMorgan Chase

November 06, 2024 — 09:21 am EST

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has reported that JPMorgan Chase & Co. has adjusted its holdings in the company, falling below the minimum threshold of voting rights. This change indicates a shift in JPMorgan’s investment strategy regarding Centamin, which may influence market perceptions of the company’s stock. Investors might find this adjustment noteworthy as it could affect Centamin’s market dynamics.

