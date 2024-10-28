Centamin’s Acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti Approved

Centamin (GB:CEY) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has announced the successful approval of its acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti PLC through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement. The majority of Centamin shareholders voted in favor of the transaction at both the Court and General Meetings. The acquisition is expected to be completed by November 22, 2024, pending final legal approvals.

