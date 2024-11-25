Centamin Shares Delisted After AngloGold Acquisition

Centamin (CELTF) has released an update.

Centamin PLC has officially delisted its shares from the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange following a successful acquisition by AngloGold Ashanti PLC. This strategic move marks a significant step in the merger process between the two mining giants, reshaping the landscape of the gold mining industry.

