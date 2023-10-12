Centamin Says New Life Of Mine Plan Delivers Long-term Increased Gold Production

(RTTNews) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) said that new life of mine plan firmly reestablishes Sukari as a global tier one gold asset, with long-term production above 500,000 ounces per annum at all-in sustaining costs below US$1,000 per ounce.

The company noted that the new life of mine plan delivers long-term increased gold production, lower operational costs, reduced operational risk and significantly reduced carbon emissions through a combination of an improved open pit schedule, increased underground schedule, connection to the Egyptian national grid, and integration of a gold gravity circuit to the processing plant.

The company projects average gold production of 506,000 ounces per annum for next nine years (2024-2032); and 475,000 ounces per annum for life of mine (2024-2034), reflecting a 5% increase in new life of mine gold production compared to fiscal year 2022.

2023 gold production guidance is maintained with a range of 450,000 ounces to 480,000 ounces, targeting the lower end of the range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.