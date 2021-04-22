Centamin Q1 Sukari Gold Production In Line With 2021 Guidance; Maintains FY Guidance

(RTTNews) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that Gold production from the Sukari Gold Mine for the first quarter was 104,047 ounces, down 17% from prior year. Total capex was $37.0 million, for the quarter.

Martin Horgan, CEO, said: "Centamin maintains its 2021 full year guidance and we look forward to delivering the strategic review of our exploration pipeline during Q2, followed later in the year by the Sukari Life of Asset Phase 2."

For 2021, the company continues to project gold production of 400,000 to 430,000 oz. Capex guidance was maintained at $225 million.

