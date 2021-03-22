Centamin profit soars on strong gold prices during pandemic

March 22 (Reuters) - Centamin's CEY.L annual pretax profit nearly doubled as gold prices surged during the COVID-19 crisis, prompting the miner to declare a 2020 dividend and promise at least $105 million in payouts for the current year.

Centamin, which operates the Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, said profit before tax jumped to $315 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from $173 million reported a year earlier, and proposed a final dividend of 3 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587; Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.