World Markets
CEY

Centamin profit soars on strong gold prices during pandemic

Contributor
Shanima A Reuters
Published

Centamin's annual pretax profit nearly doubled as gold prices surged during the COVID-19 crisis, prompting the miner to declare a 2020 dividend and promise at least $105 million in payouts for the current year.

March 22 (Reuters) - Centamin's CEY.L annual pretax profit nearly doubled as gold prices surged during the COVID-19 crisis, prompting the miner to declare a 2020 dividend and promise at least $105 million in payouts for the current year.

Centamin, which operates the Sukari Gold Mine in Egypt, said profit before tax jumped to $315 million for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, from $173 million reported a year earlier, and proposed a final dividend of 3 cents per share.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587; Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CEY

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular