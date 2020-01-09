Markets

Centamin Prelim. 2019 Gold Production Up 2% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported that 2019 gold production was 480,529 ounces, a 2 percent improvement from previous year. Fourth-quarter gold production at the Sukari Gold Mine was 148,387 ounces, a 51 percent improvement on the previous quarter.

Ross Jerrard, CEO said: "As expected, the fourth quarter production result represents one of the strongest quarterly results from Sukari and is a significant achievement for our operational team."

Looking forward, Centamin Plc said its 2020 production guidance is unchanged at 510,000-540,000 ounces.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular