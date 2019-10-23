Centamin Now Targets Bottom End Of Full Year Production Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported Gold production of 98,045 ounces from the Sukari Gold Mine in third quarter, down 17 percent from prior year. Year-to-date production was at 332,141 ounces, a decline of 1 percent. Gross revenue was $160.8 million from 108,826 ounces in gold sales.

Centamin plc reported that its October production, to date, is in line with plan and on track to be the strongest monthly performance for the year to date. The company said the bottom end of full year production guidance, 490,000 ounces, remains the target for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.