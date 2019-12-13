Centamin Names Ross Jerrard Interim CEO, James Rutherford Deputy Chairman

(RTTNews) - Gold miner Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) announced Friday the appointment of Ross Jerrard as interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The company also appointed James Rutherford as Deputy Non-Executive Chairman, effective January 1, 2020.

Jerrard, currently Chief Financial Officer, succeeds Andrew Pardey, who in early October announced his intention to retire from the Board as CEO. Jerrard will retain his responsibilities for the finance function and as CFO.

Pardey will step down as a Director of the Company with immediate effect. He will remain available to the Board as an advisor until October 2020, when his notice period concludes.

The company said the search for a new CEO progresses well.

Further, r Rutherford joins Centamin as independent Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman, succeeding Edward Haslam, who, following a valuable nine-year tenure on the Board, will not be standing for re-election at the 2020 annual general meeting.

The intention is for Rutherford to migrate into the role of Non-Executive Chairman by the end of 2020, succeeding Josef El-Raghy.

Following the directorate changes, the Centamin board will comprise of ten members.

