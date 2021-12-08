Centamin Issues 3-yr Production Outlook; Reports Net 1.1 Mln Ounce Mineral Reserve Growth At Sukari

(RTTNews) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) said, for fiscal 2022, the Group targets: unit production of 430-460 koz; and capital expenditure of $215 million. For fiscal 2023, the Group targets: unit production of 450-475 koz; and capital expenditure of $175 million. For fiscal 2024, the Group targets: unit production of 450-500 koz; and capital expenditure of $165 million.

The Group reported mineral reserve growth in excess of one million ounces net of six months mining depletion, representing a 23% increase in Sukari Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves.

"Our improved geological model underpins our new robust 12+ year mine schedule and from this we have identified a clear roadmap to consistently producing greater than 500,000 ounces per annum from the Sukari Gold Mine over the next decade," Martin Horgan, CEO, said.

