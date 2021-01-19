Centamin FY Results In-line With Revised Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported fourth quarter revenue of $150 million, generated from gold sales of 79,535 oz. Gold production from the Sukari Gold Mine for the fourth quarter was 67,996 ounces, in-line with the quarterly guidance range.

Fiscal year revenue was $829 million, generated from gold sales of 468,681 oz. Gold production was 452,320 oz, in-line with annual production guidance.

The Group recorded no debt, no hedging and cash and liquid assets of $310 million, as at 31 December 2020.

Centamin plc continues to project 2021 gold production of 400,000 to 430,000 oz. capital expenditure is estimated at $225 million.

