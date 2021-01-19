Markets

Centamin FY Results In-line With Revised Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Centamin plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported fourth quarter revenue of $150 million, generated from gold sales of 79,535 oz. Gold production from the Sukari Gold Mine for the fourth quarter was 67,996 ounces, in-line with the quarterly guidance range.

Fiscal year revenue was $829 million, generated from gold sales of 468,681 oz. Gold production was 452,320 oz, in-line with annual production guidance.

The Group recorded no debt, no hedging and cash and liquid assets of $310 million, as at 31 December 2020.

Centamin plc continues to project 2021 gold production of 400,000 to 430,000 oz. capital expenditure is estimated at $225 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular