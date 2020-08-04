Centamin first-half earnings jump on strong gold prices, higher Egypt mine output

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc CEY.L reported higher first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased output from its Sukari mine in Egypt and rising bullion prices on coronavirus driven safe-haven demand.

The company, which also declared a second interim dividend of six cents per share, said pretax profit rose to $191 million for the first-half ended June 30, compared with $59.6 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

