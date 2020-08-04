World Markets
CEY

Centamin first-half earnings jump on strong gold prices, higher Egypt mine output

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published

Gold miner Centamin Plc reported higher first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased output from its Sukari mine in Egypt and rising bullion prices on coronavirus driven safe-haven demand.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc CEY.L reported higher first-half pretax profit on Tuesday, buoyed by increased output from its Sukari mine in Egypt and rising bullion prices on coronavirus driven safe-haven demand.

The company, which also declared a second interim dividend of six cents per share, said pretax profit rose to $191 million for the first-half ended June 30, compared with $59.6 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Samantha.machado@thomsonreuters.com; Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK +918061822699; Twitter: https://twitter.com/SamanthaM_TR;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CEY

Latest World Markets Videos

    China Tension Won't Derail Equity Markets, State Street Says

    The escalating tension between the U.S. and China is unlikely to derail the equity markets, according to State Street's Benjamin Jones. "The risk-on, risk-off story is still very much dominated by Covid," he said on Bloomberg.

    Jul 24, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular