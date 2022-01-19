Centamin Delivers 2021 Gold Production At Midpoint Of Guidance; 2022 Outlook Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Centamin Plc (CELTF.PK, CEY.L, CEE.TO) reported Gold production of 107,549 ounces for the three months to 31 December 2021, totalling 415,370 oz for the twelve months of 2021 and at the midpoint of guidance. Fourth quarter revenue was $183 million, generated from gold sales of 99,936 oz. Fiscal year revenue was $733 million, generated from gold sales of 407,252 oz. Fiscal year capex was $233 million, exceeding the annual guidance due to the waste-stripping outperformance.

Sukari gold production for the quarter was 107,549 oz, a 58% improvement from prior year, due to mining higher grade from the open pit and underground.

For fiscal 2022, the Group continues to project: Gold production of 430,000 to 460,000 oz; and Capex of $215 million.

