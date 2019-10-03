Centamin CEO Pardey to retire

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc CEY.L said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pardey will retire after nearly 4 years in the role, and has started the process of looking for his replacement.

The company also said it expects third-quarter gold production between 97,000 ounces and 98,000 ounces.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 9573;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.