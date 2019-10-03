World Markets

Centamin CEO Pardey to retire

Contributor
Indranil Sarkar Reuters
Published

Gold miner Centamin Plc said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pardey will retire after nearly 4 years in the role, and has started the process of looking for his replacement.

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Gold miner Centamin Plc CEY.L said on Thursday Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pardey will retire after nearly 4 years in the role, and has started the process of looking for his replacement.

The company also said it expects third-quarter gold production between 97,000 ounces and 98,000 ounces.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Indranil.Sarkar@thomsonreuters.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 9573;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular