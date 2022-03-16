Centamin Annual Earnings Fall

Markets

(RTTNews) - Centamin Plc (CEY.L), a gold mining company, on Wednesday posted a sharp decline in earnings for the fiscal 2021, amidst a fall in the yellow metal production, sales, and increased costs. For the fiscal 2021, the Saint Helier-headquartered firm reported a pre-tax profit of $153.64 million, compared with $315 million, reported a year ago.

After tax, the miner's income for the period was $101.52 million, compared with $156 million, reported for 2020. Centamin recorded its earnings per share at 8.73 cents, compared with 13.45 cents, reported a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year was at $328.60 million, versus $437.55 million, on year-on-year basis.

The company reported its gold production for the 12-month period at 415, 370 Oz, compared with 452,320 Oz, reported a year ago. It also sold 407, 252 Oz of the precious metal, lower than 468, 681 Oz of last year.

The mining firm's cost of sales increased to $487.37 million, from $449.44 million, a year ago.

For the full year, the company has proposed a final dividend of 5 cents per share.

For the fiscal 2021, the miner generated revenue of $733.30 million, compared with $828.73 million, reported a year ago.

Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company expects its yellow metal production to be in the range of 430,000 Oz - 460,000 Oz and a capital expenditure of $225.5 million.

